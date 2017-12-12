Menasha man charged with dragging police officer

A 46-year-old Menasha man faces multiple charges in connection with a weekend incident where he allegedly dragged an Appleton Police officer with his vehicle.

Sergeant Dave Lund says the officer was conducting a Saturday evening walk-through a city parking ramp, when he spotted the man driving recklessly on the second floor. Lund says the officer tried stopping the vehicle when it reached the fourth floor where says the driver, 46-year-old Jason Lee of Menasha, slowed down but did not stop.

The driver continued up the parking ramp before turning around on the fifth floor to head back down.

Lund says the officer again tried to stop Lee. “The officer yelled at the driver to turn the vehicle off. The driver responded with vulgarities toward our officer.”

The officer then reached into the window and grabbed Lee by his coat. “The driver then proceeded to head down the parking ramp and in doing so, drug our officer for approximately 75 feet.”

Lund says the officer was dragged at speeds of roughly 25-30 miles per hour, until he was able to release himself.

He notes Lee continued to go down the ramp at excessive speeds before abandoning the vehicle in a parking spot and taking off on foot.

A second officer who was responding to the call met Lee and deployed a taser. However, Lund says it was ineffective. “(There was a) physical altercation until the officer was able to eventually get the individual handcuffed.”

Lee has been charged with Fifth Offense OWI, First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting an Officer, Fleeing, and Disorderly Conduct.

