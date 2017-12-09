Middleton leads Bucks in comeback win

The Milwaukee Bucks extended their win streak to two games, coming from behind to beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-102 on Friday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Khris Middleton poured in a game high 31 points, 16 of which came in the fourth quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 27 points and 11 rebounds and Eric Bledsoe had 24 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter.

Malcolm Brogdon played 40 minutes and finished with 14 points and a team-high six assists. Brogdon’s minutes were up with Tony Snell out of the lineup due to left patellar tendinitis.

The Bucks didn’t take the lead until late in the third quarter and were able to maintain it down the stretch.

The Bucks wrap up their three-game home stand by hosting the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. The Jazz had won six straight before back to back losses to Oklahoma City and Houston. Their 6-game win streak included a 121-108 win over the Bucks in Salt Lake City, when they made a franchise-record 18 three-pointers.