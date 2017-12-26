No foul play suspected in Kaukauna car fire death

Kaukauna Police believe it was an elderly woman killed in a car fire over the weekend.

The skeletal remains of a person were found in a burned car early Saturday morning that was on a set of railroad tracks. Assistant Police Chief Jamie Graff says they believe the driver became disoriented and drove up on the tracks thinking it was a roadway. The tires may have then become flat and created sparks that started the fire.

Graff says they believe the victim was a woman from the Fox Valley, although they are waiting for tests to confirm her identity.

WHBY