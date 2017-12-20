Packers blanked in Pro Bowl voting

The Green Bay Packers didn’t have a single player named to the Pro Bowl. They’re one of five teams that were shutout in the selection process, joining the New York Jets, Cleveland, Indianapolis and the Chicago Bears.

It was the first time since 2005 that the Packers didn’t have a single player voted to the Pro Bowl.

Players that were worthy of selection include wide receiver Davante Adams, as well as left tackle David Bakhtiari and defensive tackle Mike Daniels.

Adams ranks second in the NFL with 10 touchdown catches and he did it while missing starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers for seven games. But the competition at wide receiver is high and can be one of the most difficult positions to crack.

Bakhtiari went to the Pro Bowl as an alternate last year but missed four games early in the season with a hamstring injury. He was voted an alternate, but not a first alternate.

Daniels is joined by fullback Aaron Ripkowski as first alternates. It’s the third time that Daniels has been named a Pro Bowl alternate.