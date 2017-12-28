Packers catch a break with right tackle Spriggs

While Green Bay Packers right tackle Jason Spriggs suffered a painful knee injury, he won’t require surgery.

Spriggs suffered a dislocated knee cap on the first play from scrimmage against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night but he didn’t tear the patellar tendon, which means no surgery is necessary.

There’s a good chance that Spriggs could be ready for the start of training camp.

Spriggs had taken over for starter Bryan Bulaga, who tore his right ACL on Nov. 6 against Detroit. Bulaga’s recovery time is expected to be much longer and there’s no guarantee he’ll be ready to start next season.

Packers 2018 opponents set

The Packers are guaranteed to finish in third place in the NFC North, regardless of Sunday’s outcome against the Detroit Lions. That means the Packers know who they’ll have on their schedule, both home and away next season.

Aside from divisional matchups, the Packers will face 2018 home games against Arizona, San Francisco, Buffalo, Miami and Atlanta. On the road, the Packers will square off against the L.A. Rams, Seattle, New England, New York Jets and Washington.