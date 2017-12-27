Packers place Spriggs on I.R.

The Green Bay Packers placed second-year offensive tackle Jason Spriggs on injured reserve on Tuesday because of a knee injury that he suffered on the first play from scrimmage in last Saturday night’s 16-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Sunday that Spriggs had suffered a series injury. Spriggs had taken over at right tackle after the Packers lost Bryan Bulaga for the season with injury.

With a roster spot available and another injury to tight end Richard Rodgers on Saturday’s game, the Packers signed rookie tight end Emanuel Byrd to their 53-man roster by calling him up from their practice squad.

Byrd is expected to back up Lance Kendricks on Sunday’s season finale against the Lions in Detroit.