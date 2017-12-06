Peralta gets deal with the Royals

Former Milwaukee Brewers right-handed pitcher Wily Peralta has agreed to a one-year deal with the Kansas City Royals worth just over $1.5 million. The deal includes a club option for 2019.

Peralta can also earn an additional $1.25 million in performance bonuses.

Peralta went 5-4 with a 7.85 ERA in 19 appearances for the Brewers this past season but was designated for assignment in July.

Over six big league seasons with the Brewers, Peralta was 47-52 with a 4.88 ERA. Peralta’s best season came in 2014 when he went 17-11 with a 3.53 ERA as a starter.