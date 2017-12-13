Poor second half leads to Green Bay defeat

The Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball team entered halftime tied 32-32 at Indiana State. They took a three-point lead early in the second half, then went cold and fell to the Sycamores 85-63 in Terre Haute, Indiana on Tuesday night.

ISU used second half runs of 22-5 and 24-10 to blow things open in the second half. The Sycamores would lead by as many as 27 points in the second half, improving to 5-5.

Green Bay (3-6) shot a season-low 16.7 percent (3-of-18) from three-point range, while ISU was 9-for-21 (42.9%).

Khalil Small led Green Bay with 15 points, his ninth-straight game to open the season in double figures.

The Phoenix returns home for three-straight games, starting with UW-Parkside on Saturday (Dec. 16) night.