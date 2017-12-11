Praise for ‘Dillon’s Law’

The mother of a teen who sparked the push to pass “Dillon’s Law” in Wisconsin says she’s hopeful it will help save more lives.

Governor Scott Walker on Monday signed the legislation, which allows trained individuals to carry and administer an EpiPen injection in case of severe allergic reactions.

Angel Mueller is the mother of Dillon, who died three years ago at the age of 18 after suffering an allergic reaction to a bee sting. She called Monday’s signing part of a promise she made while watching Dillon receive CPR. “I told myself that I was going to do everything in my power to make a difference,” she said. “I did it…we did it.”

Mueller says plans on taking Dillon’s Law to the national level, which she hopes will prevent other families from going through the same tragedy her family experienced.

The signing was held at Mishicot High School…the same place Dillon’s wake was held.

