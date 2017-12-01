Rodgers set to practice with Packers on Saturday (AUDIO)

Barring any setbacks, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to practice with the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, a month and a half after he was sidelined with a broken collarbone.

Rodgers has a workout scheduled for Friday afternoon and if all goes well, he’s expected to join the team for practice on Saturday.

While the Packers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Rodgers won’t be able to play for two more weeks, having to remain on injured reserve for a total of eight weeks.

Mike McCarthy admitted that would be great to see Rodgers on the practice field.

“I think it’s a big deal when you see your leader out there,” McCarthy said. “Yeah, definitely. The guys have been able to watch him work here the last couple weeks.

During McCarthy’s Friday press conference, the coach also ruled out defensive back Kevin King (shoulder) and running back Ty Montgomery (ribs) for Sunday’s game.

AUDIO: Mike McCarthy on the chance of Aaron Rodgers practicing on Saturday :13

AUDIO: Mike McCarthy says Rodgers practicing is a shot in the arm for his teammates :23