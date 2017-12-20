Ryan praises Trump’s ‘exquisite’ leadership on tax triumph

In Washington on Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville was effusive in his praise of President Donald Trump, in getting the Republican tax reform package done.

“Something this big, something this generational, something this profound could not have been done without exquisite presidential leadership,” Ryan said.

Congressional leaders joined the President for a “bill passage event” at the White House.

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is optimistic about the Republican tax reforms. Johnson says the massive tax cut will spur growth, increase competitiveness of U.S. companies — and make tax filing easier. “I think all those things are good, but like anything made in a sausage factory, nothing’s particularly perfect,” Johnson said.

Democrats say the tax cuts unfairly benefit the wealthiest Americans and will explode the federal deficit. Senate Democrat Tammy Baldwin and all Democrats on the state’s House delegation voted against the $1.5 trillion package.