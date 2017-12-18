SentryWorld to host 71st Girls Junior Championship in 2019

SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, has been selected by the USGA as the host site for the 71st U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship. SentryWorld will host its second USGA championship July 22-27, 2019.

The 7,237-yard championship golf course is designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr.

SentryWorld hosted the 1986 U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links, which was won by Cindy Schreyer and holds the entry record (1,085) for that USGA championship, which was conducted annually from 1977-2014.

The 2018 U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship will be contested July 16-21 at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach, California.

This will be the 15th USGA championship conducted in Wisconsin, and the first since the 2017 U.S. Open won by Brooks Koepka at Erin Hills.