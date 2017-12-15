Shilling says women face ‘basic sexism in the workplace’

The state Senate’s minority leader says workplace culture needs to change, in response to the “me too” movement. La Cross Democrat Jennifer Shilling says women in the legislature and elsewhere are used to a level of “basic sexism in the workplace”

“It’s the eye rolling of colleagies when women when they are speaking. It’s the interupting of women when they are speaking. It’s the talking over women when they are speaking,” Shilling said. “Workplaces across the country are grappling with it. “When I talk about this issue, womens heads are nodding in the audience. They’ve all been there, they can identify.”

Shilling noted that lawmakers and staff will receive mandatory training going forward — including separate training sessions for legislators. “We need to recognize the culture that women find themselves in. We need to promote a safe, respectful environment, for them to come forward without fear of retribution.”

Legislative leadership, including Shilling, believe records related to harassment complaints should be kept private to protect victims’ identities.