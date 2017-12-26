Soglin to announce run for governor ‘in a few weeks’

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin took to social media on Tuesday, prior to announcing a run for governor. On Facebook and Twitter, the mayor told supporters that social media will play an “important role” as he prepares for an official announcement “in a few weeks.”

Soglin is on his third stint as mayor, having first been elected in 1973. The liberal mayor is 72, and would be the oldest candidate in what has become a crowded field of Democrats hoping to take on Republican Governor Scott Walker next year.