St. Norbert College women’s basketball team penalized for alcohol-related incident

The St. Norbert College women’s basketball team is unable to compete in its next 10 women’s basketball games due to a violation of institutional policy stemming from an on-campus alcohol-related incident involving a number of players.

The decision, as decided by the St. Norbert college student judicial review process, suspends the involved students for 10 games. The suspension is effective immediately and will run through Jan. 24.

“The health and wellness of our student body is of paramount importance,” Rev. Jay Fostner, O. Praem., St. Norbert College Vice President of Mission and Student Affairs said. “We have high expectations of our student-athletes and our students in general.”

Additionally, St. Norbert College is ineligible for the Midwest Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament and regular-season championship because it is unable to play a full conference schedule as result of a situation within an institution’s control.

St. Norbert College will continue with practice and other team functions prior to resuming its season on Jan. 27 at Cornell (Iowa) College.