Tauscher & Longwell to be inducted into Packers Hall of Fame

Former tackle Mark Tauscher and kicker Ryan Longwell will be inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

Tauscher played in 134 games (132 starts) during an 11-year career (2000-10). A seventh-round draft pick out of Wisconsin in 2000, he became the Packers’ starter at right tackle in the second game of his rookie season. He was part of an offensive line that helped the Packers set team records for rushing (2,558 yards) and average yards per carry (5.0) in 2003, and also for fewest sacks allowed (14) in 2004.

Longwell, with 1,054 career points as a Packer, was the team’s all-time leading scorer until Mason Crosby passed him in 2015. He led the team in scoring for nine straight seasons (1997-2005) and finished his career with 226 field goals and 376 extra points.

Longwell also played for the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks before retiring as a Packer in 2013. He finished his career with 1,687 total points.

Tauscher and Longwell will be inducted at the 48th Hall of Fame induction banquet July 21, 2018 in the Lambeau Field Atrium.