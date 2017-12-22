Titletown District tubing hill opens in Green Bay

The tubing hill at Green Bay’s new Titletown District park has opened. A Thursday ribbon-cutting was held for Ariens Hill.

The 46-foot high hill stretches 300 feet from start to finish, with an automated system returning tubes to the top.

Packers President Mark Murphy took the inaugural ride down the hill. “A lot of folks really wanted a tubing hill. They wanted something to bring people together outside in the winter. This is really fun to see all of this coming together.”

Ashwaubenon Village President Mary Kardoskee took one of the inaugural rides, noting her experience with the daunting hill. “I have issues with heights, and I did do a practice run. I encourage everybody to come down the hill.”

‘Grand opening holiday pricing’ will be in effect for an undisclosed amount of time, with a single ride ticket costing $3. No unlimited ride tickets are being offered at this time. Find more information on rules, hours, and prices by clicking here.

WTAQ