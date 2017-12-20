UW police say ATF agent snapped pics in women’s restroom

UW-Madison police have arrested a federal agent accused of taking photos in women’s restroom on campus. Police spokesman Marc Lovicott tells 27 News that ATF Agent Justin Fahy claims it was just a mixup.

“He explained to us there was a misunderstanding, and he mistakenly entered the wrong restroom,” Lovicott said. Police aren’t buying that, and say Fahy was in the Witte Hall restroom for about 15 minutes last Friday and reached under a stall to take photos with his phone. Lovicott says at also appears Fahy tried erasing the images, “indicating to us that he was trying to get rid of evidence.”

Fahy is with the ATF’s field office in Madison, and is still in his probationary period of employment. He’s tentatively charged with attempting to take photos depicting nudity and disorderly conduct.

WIBA