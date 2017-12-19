Voters to decide primaries in three legislative races

Voters in three of the state’s legislative districts are at the polls today, for primaries to help fill three vacant seats at the Capitol.

Much of the attention is focused on the 10th Senate District, where Republican state Representative Adam Jarchow and Shannon Zimmerman are seeking the GOP nomination for a former state Senator Sheila Harsdorf’s seat. Harsdorf resigned earlier this year after she was appointed secretary of the state Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection.

The winner of the race will go on to face the winner of a three-way Democratic primary.

Voters in the 58th Assembly District, located just north of Milwaukee, are also voting in a four-way Republican primary for the seat previously held by state Rep. Bob Gannon, who died earlier this year. Only one Democrat is running.

There’s also a special election in the 66th Assembly District to fill former Democratic state Rep. Cory Mason’s seat. Mason resigned after he was elected mayor of Racine. There are two Democrats running to take the seat. No Republicans are on the ballot.

The winners of the primary elections will appear on the ballot for special elections held on January 16th.