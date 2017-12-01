Walker: Flynn should be held accountable

Governor Scott Walker says he supports former national security adviser Michael Flynn being held accountable for lying to the FBI.

Flynn agreed to plead guilty Friday to charges that he lied to the FBI about his contact with Russia’s ambassador, following the election last year. Under the plea deal, Flynn admitted that he was directed to communicate with Russian officials by a senior member of President Donald Trump’s transition team.

Asked about the agreement, Walker said he believes there should be consequences for anyone who lies to federal investigators. “Bottom line, he should be held accountable for that,” Walker said.