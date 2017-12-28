Walker will deliver State of the State January 24

Governor Scott Walker will deliver his State of the State address on January 24th.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate President Roger Roth sent a letter to the governor Thursday, inviting him to give his annual speech to a joint session of the Legislature. It will be his eighth State of the State speech since he took office in 2011. Walker is seeking re-election to a third term in 2018.

The State of the State typically offers the governor an opportunity to outline their priorities for the coming year, although the Legislature is only expected to be in session briefly this spring.