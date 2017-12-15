Walker would be ‘shocked’ if Ryan doesn’t run

Governor Scott Walker does not believe what he calls “crazy” speculation that House Speaker Paul Ryan plans to retire in 2018.

Speaking to reports in Madison Friday, Walker said he talked to the Janesville Republican after Politico reported this week that Ryan is considering an exit from Congress next year. “I asked him if the rumors were true and if he planned on sticking around, and he planned on sticking around,” Walker said. “I’d be completely shocked if that were to change.”

The governor said he has every confidence that Ryan will appear on the ballot next November, and that he will win re-election to the state’s First Congressional District.