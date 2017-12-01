Wisconsin hemp bill signed into law

Wisconsin farmers can now grow industrial hemp. State Senator Pat Testin (R-Stevens Point) authored legislation signed into law by Governor Scott Walker, paving the way for the return of a once profitable crop.

“Wisconsin was once a national leader in hemp production in the past, and it’s time for us to be a hemp leader in the future,” said Testin, who authored the bill with state Representative Jesse Kremer (R-Kewaskum).

Wisconsin joins at least 30 states that have legalized hemp. Testin said there is plenty of interest in the agriculture community, and a full-fledged industry could take root here. “I’m optimistic that once we start having viable crops again, that support industries are going to come with it.”

The 2014 federal farm bill opened the door for states to allow farmers to again grow the crop, which requires little water, and few chemical inputs. The hemp measure was one of 36 bills which Walker signed into law on Thursday, including one which makes changes to the election recount process.