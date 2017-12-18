Wisconsin priest shares he is a gay man

A Catholic priest from Wisconsin has come out as a gay man. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Father Gregory Greiten received a standing ovation from his parishioners at St. Bernadette church in Milwaukee on Sunday.

In an article published in the National Catholic Reporter, Greiten said he is breaking the silence of gay men in the clergy so he could reclaim his own voice, and chastises the Catholic Church for its stance on homosexuality. “By choosing to enforce silence, the institutional church pretends that gay priests and religious do not really exist.”

Greitens has been an ordained Catholic priest since 1992.