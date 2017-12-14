Wisconsin’s Rettke named National Freshman of the Year

Wisconsin volleyball standout Dana Rettke continues to reel in the awards. Rettke became the first Badger volleyball player to be named National Freshman of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. She also becomes the first freshman in UW history to earn first-team All-America honors.

In addition, junior Tionna Williams and freshman Sydney Hilley both earned honorable mention All-America honors.

On the season, Rettke was named the AVCA Northeast Regional Freshman of the Year and the Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Year. She was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week a record nine times and was a two-time Big Ten Player of the Week.

Rettke led the Badgers and ranks second in the Big Ten with a .443 hitting percentage. She also led the team and ranks 10th in the conference with 3.42 kills per set. The freshman had a team-best 1.37 blocks per set, which ranks third in the Big Ten. Rettke also ranks second on the team with 25 service aces (0.22 per set).

The Riverside, Illinois, native set UW season records for hitting percentage, breaking the all-time mark of .422 set by Haleigh Nelson in 2015. Rettke also set school season records under 25-point rally scoring for blocks per set (1.37) and points per set (4.39).

NCAA Final Four tonight

Top-seeded Penn State and fifth-seeded Nebraska will compete in the Final Four semifinals in women’s college volleyball in Kansas City tonight. The Nittany Lions take on the Huskers at 7 p.m. (CT) tonight. The winner will advance to the National Championship match on Saturday and face the winner of tonight’s other semifinal match between Florida and Stanford.