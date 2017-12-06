Zepnick ‘disappointed and disturbed’ by committee removals

An embattled state lawmaker says he’s “disappointed and disturbed” by a decision to remove him from his assigned committees, in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

Democratic leadership requested state Representative Josh Zepnick’s removal from five legislative committees he serves on, following a Capital Times report last week in which two women accused him of trying to kiss them at party events without their consent. Zepnick has apologized for the incidents, while resisting calls to resign from his seat.

In a statement released late Tuesday, the Milwaukee Democrat described the accusations as “anonymous allegations” being made through the media. “Last time I checked, there is still a US Constitution that provides something called “due process” where I have the right to defend myself,” he said.

Zepnick added that he hopes the move is just a temporary measure, and vowed to continue doing the job he was elected to do. He said any decision about whether or not he will seek re-election in 2018 will be made “at the appropriate time in my life.”