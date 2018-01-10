Shawano County man gets 15 years in crash that killed three teens

A Shawano County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a crash that took the lives of three Shawano County teens. A judge also sentenced 20-year old Ryan Swadner, who was 17 at the time of the crash, to 30 years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

The 2014 crash killed 15-year old Paige Brunette of Bonduel, 17-year old Cody Borsch and 18-year old Tyler Welch. Borsch and Welch were both students at Shawano High School

Swadner was operating the vehicle at the time of the fatal crash and was accused of driving under the influence of illegal drugs. Police also said speed was a factor in the crash. He pleaded no contest to several of the charges he was facing, while two drug charges were dismissed.

In court on Wednesday, family members of the victims spoke out against Swadner’s actions, and explained how that day has changed their family. Swadner also offered a short apology.

WTAQ