Dane County supervisors approve jail spending

Dane County supervisors have passed a resolution to fund a $76 million project that will close two jail facilities and renovate the jail at the Public Safety Building in downtown Madison.

Supervisor Paul Nelson said the county’s current jail space is old and run down, even dangerous.

“It was just an old school setup,” he said. “I think the philosophy of corrections has moved way beyond the design that we have on the 6th and 7th floors.”

The resolution passed overwhelmingly despite opposition from some 50 people at Thursday night’s County Board meeting.

“You should vote for housing, mental health services, all of those situations” said Teddy Shibabaw. “We’re going to be letting folks know who is voting to support caging human beings, in the upcoming elections.”

The project will also reduce the total number of inmate beds by around 100.

WIBA