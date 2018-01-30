A rare triple treat for sky gazers

Those looking to the western sky over Wisconsin just before sunrise Wednesday morning will see a rare trifecta of lunar events.

It’s being called a Super Blue Blood Moon. Madison College astronomy instructor Dixie Burns says that means there will be a super moon, a blue moon, and a blood moon all at the same time.

A super moon is when moon is full while at its closest proximity to Earth in its orbit. A blue moon is when there are two full moons in the same month. A blood moon is also known as a lunar eclipse, where the moon turns a reddish color, which is expected to happen just before sunrise on Wednesday morning.

The last time all three events happened on the same date was over 150 years ago in 1866

Burns says the eclipse will begin at about 5:48 a.m., while the moon is low in the western sky. It will reach totality by 6:51 a.m., although you will not be able to see the eclipse end from Wisconsin due to the moon setting at about 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

For those hoping to watch the lunar event, Burns says your best bet is somewhere elevated with a clear view of the western horizon.