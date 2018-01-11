Google+

Apostle Islands ice caves not accessible yet

Despite a return of cold temperatures and the appearance of pack ice, ice conditions on Lake Superior are poor,  and the popular Apostle Islands ice caves remain inaccessible at this time.

The park’s rescue team tested the ice and found that the pack is very weak and jagged pieces make it nearly impossible to walk across and for snowmobiles to navigate in cases of emergency.

Park officials say often this early ice will blow out and be replaced by smoother and higher quality ice, as happened in 2015. Check the official Apostle Islands National Lakeshore Facebook page for updated information on the Ice Caves.

KDAL


