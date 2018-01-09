Appleton man cited 31 times for driving on a suspended license

A 24-year-old Appleton man recently received his 31st ticket in the past five years for driving with a suspended license.

Appleton Police Sergeant Dave Lund says people getting behind the wheel without a license is an issue throughout the state, and he says it’s largely because there’s little consequence for it.

Lund says the Appleton man started with two tickets that he didn’t pay or deal with in court and his license was suspended. From there, he says the man fell into a “vicious cycle” and now, every time the man gets pulled over, he gets another suspended license ticket in addition to what he was pulled over for.

Lund says it’s difficult for people to get their license back because they have so many outstanding fines.

He says they try to warn young drivers about the cycle so they can avoid it.

WHBY