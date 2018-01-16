Assembly approves new sexual harassment training rules

Lawmakers in the state Assembly and those working for the chamber will have to undergo sexual harassment awareness training every two years. Members on Tuesday unanimously approved a rule change that mandates training at the beginning of every session.

Lawmakers and staff will also be asked to attend training before the current session ends, which Assembly Speaker Robin Vos does not believe will be a problem for anyone. “Partly because of the media scrutiny and also because of the demand from our constituents, I don’t think we’re going to have any problem whatsoever in have all 99 people wanting to participate in something that’s good for the institution,” Vos told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

The Assembly is adopting the policy in the wake of nationwide attention to the issue of sexual harassment. Democratic state Representative Josh Zepnick has also been accused of making unwanted advances against two women during party events. He has resisted calls to resign and voted in favor of the resolution during Tuesday’s floor session.