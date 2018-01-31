ATF says Dells dorm fire was arson

A massive fire in Wisconsin Dells was arson. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other investigators have made that determination, on the Wilderness Resort fire.

The fire a week ago destroyed a dormitory under construction, causing over $5 million in damage.

ATF and the Wisconsin Arson Insurance Council are now offering a total reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved. The ATF National Response Team has processed the scene. Now, investigators are looking to the public to provide any additional details that could aid in the investigation.

Those with information can dial 1-888-ATF-FIRE, email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit an anonymous tip through the ReportIt app. When reporting, be sure to include as many details as possible and contact information for potential follow up.