Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Badgers / Badger football fans will see ticket increase in 2018

Badger football fans will see ticket increase in 2018

By

Wisconsin football fans will see ticket prices increase in 2018.

The UW athletic board on Friday approved an increase of $6 per game to a total of $54.  That’s a cost of $378 for a seven-game season.

The last time ticket prices were increased was after the 2014 season.

The announced increase is expected to increase revenue from tickets by $2 million in 2018.  The Badgers would still ranked sixth in total ticket costs for football, based on 2017 prices.  Ohio State leads the way at $695 for the season.  Michigan ($430), Iowa ($405), Nebraska ($399) and Penn State ($385) make up the rest of the top five.

Wisconsin’s $54 per game ticket price is expected to be no higher than 10th in the Big Ten in 2018.

Season tickets for women’s volleyball matches also went up.  The board approved a proposal that would price about 570 of the 2,000 reserved seats at the UW Field House at $100 for the season, up from $65 last season.  The remaining reserved seats would be priced at $85 for the season.

 


Print pagePDF pageEmail page