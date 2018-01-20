Badger football fans will see ticket increase in 2018

Wisconsin football fans will see ticket prices increase in 2018.

The UW athletic board on Friday approved an increase of $6 per game to a total of $54. That’s a cost of $378 for a seven-game season.

The last time ticket prices were increased was after the 2014 season.

The announced increase is expected to increase revenue from tickets by $2 million in 2018. The Badgers would still ranked sixth in total ticket costs for football, based on 2017 prices. Ohio State leads the way at $695 for the season. Michigan ($430), Iowa ($405), Nebraska ($399) and Penn State ($385) make up the rest of the top five.

Wisconsin’s $54 per game ticket price is expected to be no higher than 10th in the Big Ten in 2018.

Season tickets for women’s volleyball matches also went up. The board approved a proposal that would price about 570 of the 2,000 reserved seats at the UW Field House at $100 for the season, up from $65 last season. The remaining reserved seats would be priced at $85 for the season.