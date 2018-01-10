Badgers drop second straight Big Ten contest

The Wisconsin Badgers (9-9, 2-3 Big Ten) suffered their second straight Big Ten defeat, falling to Nebraska 63-59 in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday night.

The Cornhuskers led by as many as 13 points in the second half, then held off a late Badger rally to hand on for the win.

Nebraska (12-6, 3-2) got 18 points from James Palmer Jr. and 12 from Isaac Copeland and outscored the Badger bench 20-3.

The Badgers cut back on turnovers, committing just 10, but went just 3 for 17 from three-point range.

Ethan Happ had 19 points but made just 1 of 6 free throws and the Badgers as a team, hit just 4 of 10. While Wisconsin attempted only 10 free throws, Nebraska shot 28 free throws and made 21, outscoring the Badgers at the line by 17 points.

Brad Davison added 15 for the Badgers but went just 5 of 15 from the field.

The Badgers remain on the road for their next game. They’ll take on number-7 Purdue (16-2, 5-0 Big Ten). The Boilermakers picked up a one point win at Michigan on Tuesday night, 70-69.