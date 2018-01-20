Badgers end three-game losing streak

The Wisconsin men’s basketball team ended their three-game losing streak, returning to the Kohl Center and knocking off Illinois 75-50 on Friday night.

Freshman guard Brad Davison scored 18 points and Ethan Happ and Brevin Pritzl added 16 each as the Badgers posted their 12th straight win over Illinois, which is the school’s longest win streak in the history of the series.

The Badgers shot 53% from the field and improved to 10-10 overall, 3-4 in the Big Ten.

UW’s 25-point margin of victory matched the second largest for UW in a win over Illinois (95-70 victory on Jan. 8, 2014). The only larger margin came in a 26-point victory (101-75) on Jan. 19, 1974.

The Badgers set a Big Ten season high by scoring 75 points. The Badgers’ previous high in conference play came in their 71-61 win over Indiana on Jan.2.