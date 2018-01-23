Berry named Big Ten’s second star

Wisconsin Sophomore goaltender Jack Berry (Holly, Michigan) has been named Big Ten Hockey’s second star this week. Berry had 40 saves to help the Badgers hand top-ranked Notre Dame their first Big Ten Conference loss of the season at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday.

The Irish saw their 16-game win streak come to an end.

Berry’s 40 saves equal the sixth-highest save total for a Badger goaltender in a shutout in school history. It was the first shutout of Notre Dame since Nov. 26, 2016.

Berry improved to 4-3 on the season with a 2.32 goals-against average and .919 save percentage. He earned his third career weekly award and second of the season.

The Badgers are back on home ice this weekend to face Penn State. The Nittany Lions were swept by Michigan last weekend.