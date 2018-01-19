‘Boom’ near Janesville was exploding SUV

A loud boom the disturbed residents and shook homes north of Janesville on Thursday morning, was an exploding SUV near the intersection of Kennedy and Manogue Roads.

Rock County Sheriff’s Captain Jude Mauer said local investigators invited the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms to confirm their findings. Mauer said a binary compound, commonly used to enhance a recreational aspect of target shooting, was used to blow up a Jeep.

The compound can be purchased and possessed legally, and because the explosion was conducted in an unpopulated rural area, the incident may not be criminal.

WCLO