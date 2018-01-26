Brewers become contenders in one day

The Milwaukee Brewers won 86 games in 2017 and are turning up the heat on the rest of the National League Central.

The Brewers traded four players, including top prospect Lewis Brinson to the Miami Marlins for outfielder Christian Yelich. The Brewers also sent outfielder Monte Harrison, infielder Isan Diaz and right-handed pitcher Jordan Yamamoto to the Marlins.

The Brewers didn’t stop there. They also agreed to a five-year, $80 million contract with free agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain.

Cain began his career with the Brewers before being sent in a package deal to Kansas City in December 2010 for pitcher Zach Greinke.

With Yelich and Cain moving into the Brewers starting outfield, the club still has all three starters from last year on their roster, Ryan Braun, Keon Broxton and Domingo Santana.

The Brewers have been floating Santana on the trade market all winter and Broxton could be up for grabs as well. It’s safe to say that there’s most likely more moves coming for the Brewers. They may be a starting pitcher away from truly calling themselves contenders. Starter Jimmy Nelson won’t be available until later this summer. The Brewers have made an offer to free agent Yu Darvish.

Yelich was a Gold Glove leftfielder two years ago and then moved to center this past season. He has four years left on a seven-year, $49.57 million extension. The Brewers also hold a $15 million team option for 2022. Yelich is set to earn $7 million in salary this coming season.

Yelich hit .282 with 18 homers and 81 RBI last season for the Marlins. In 643 total games with Miami, Yelich has hit .290 with 59 homers, 293 RBI and 72 steals.

in 713 games with Kansas City, Cain has hit .289 with 56 home runs, 308 RBI and 120 stolen bases. He hit .300 last season with 15 homers and 49 RBI with 26 steals.