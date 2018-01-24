Brewers reportedly make offer for Yelich

Just two days after a report that the Milwaukee Brewers made an offer to free-agent pitcher Yu Darvish, there’s word that they have now put together a trade proposal with Miami for outfielder Christian Yelich.

National Sports Radio host Craig Mish of SiriusXM Radio tweeted the report on Tuesday.

The Brewers have been shopping outfielder Domingo Santana, who is coming off his best year in the majors with 30 home runs and 85 RBI and there’s a good chance that he would be a player to be in that trade mix.

Yelich told Miami’s new management that he wants to be traded after the organization began cutting payroll with the offseason trades of Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna and second baseman Dee Gordon.

Yelich, who hit .282 with 18 homers and 81 RBI in 156 games for the Marlins last season, has four years left on his current contract. He’s scheduled to make $7 million in 2018. The deal also includes a $15 million team option in 2022.

Overall with Miami, in 643 games, Yelich has a .290 average with 59 homers, 293 RBI and 72 stolen bases.