Brewers sign reliever Boone Logan

The Milwaukee Brewers signed left-handed pitcher Boone Logan to a one-year contract with a club option for 2019.

The 33-year-old Logan owns a career record of 29-23 with a 4.47 ERA and 3 saves in 619 appearances, all coming in relief. Logan has stints with the White Sox, Atlanta, New York Yankees, Colorado and Cleveland.

Logan went 1-0 with a 4.71 ERA in 38 appearances last season with Cleveland. He struck out 28 batters in 21 innings.

Jungmann moving on

The Brewers also gave right-handed pitcher Taylor Jungmann his release to allow him an opportunity to pitch in Japan.

Jungmann was the team’s first-round pick (12th overall) in the 2011 First-Year Player Draft. He pitched in parts of three seasons (2015-17) with the Brewers.

The Brewers 40-man roster is currently at capacity.