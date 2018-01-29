Bucks down Bulls, Prunty off to 3-0 start

The Milwaukee Bucks knocked off the rival Chicago Bulls 110-96 on Sunday in Chicago, which means Joe Prunty is off to a 3-0 start as the Interim Head Coach of the Bucks.

Prunty shoots for his fourth straight victory tonight when the Bucks host the Philadelphia 76ers at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

The Bucks got off to a slow start on Sunday , but veteran Jason Terry came off the bench to add three straight three-point baskets late in the first quarter into the second quarter. He finished 4-of-6 beyond the arc for a season-high 12 points. Terry entered the game just 2-of-18 from three-point range on the season.

From that point, the Bucks increased their lead and went into the locker room at halftime with a 61-42 lead.

Giannis Antetokounmpo got hot in the second half and finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the Bucks.

The Bucks played their second straight game without Malcolm Brogdon, who is sidelined with right calf soreness.

Rookie Sterling Brown, who grew up just a short drive from the United Center, had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Bucks lost at Philadelphia on Jan. 20, 116-94 when they were without both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Malcolm Brogdon.