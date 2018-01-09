Bucks fall hard in Indianapolis

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered an embarrassing defeat on Monday night, 109-96 to the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The game wasn’t as close as the final score.

The Bucks trailed by 20-points or more for most of the night. Indiana went on a 20-0 run over a six minutes stretch of the opening quarter to break the game open early.

By the time the dust settled on the first quarter, the Pacers were up 37-16 and let by as many as 27 points in the second quarter. The Bucks made just 5 of 18 from the field (27.8%) in the first quarter. The Pacers hit 17 of 24 from the field (70.8%) in the quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo made just three field goals on eight attempts (both season lows). He finished with 17 points, just the second time Giannis has scored under 20 points this season.

The Bucks return to the court on Wednesday night at home against the Orlando Magic (12-28).