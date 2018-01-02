Bucks fall to Raptors in OT

The Milwaukee Bucks saw their two-game winning streak come to an end, falling to the Toronto Raptors 131-127 in overtime at the Air Canada Centre.

Eric Bledsoe led the Bucks with 29 points, scoring 11 of the teams 13 points in overtime. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 26 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists, but managed just two points in overtime.

The Bucks trailed most of the night, but took a four-point lead (110-106) with just over two minutes to play in regulation. Then with the game tied at 114 with 3.2 seconds left, the Bucks had a chance to win it in regulation but couldn’t get a shot off before the buzzer.

DeMar DeRozan set a Raptors franchise record by scoring 52 points to lead all scorers.

The Bucks return home Wednesday night to host the Indiana Pacers (19-18). The Pacers are 3-7 in their last 10-games.