Bucks send Magic to sixth straight loss

The Orlando Magic dropped their 6th straight, 110-103 to the Milwaukee Bucks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 26 points and Khris Middleton added 22 to lead the way. But all five Bucks starters scored in double figures. Eric Bledsoe had 15 points, while John Henson and Malcolm Brogdon had 14 each. Henson also pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked two shots in the win.

The Bucks did struggle from beyond the arc, hitting just 4 of 19 from three (21.1%). That will need to improve if the Bucks are going to knock off their next opponent, the Golden State Warriors on Friday night at the Bradley Center.

The Bucks improved to 22-18 with the win. The Magic fell to 12-30.

Parker getting close to a return

Bucks coach Jason Kidd said forward Jabari Parker is doing great and could return to the lineup in another month, before the NBA all-star break.

Parker underwent ACL surgery on Feb. 14, 2017.