Cold shooting Bucks fall at Miami

The Milwaukee Bucks shot a season worst 31.6% from the field and just 14.3% (4-for-28) from three-point range in a 97-79 loss to the Miami Heat in Miami.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points on 6-of-12 shooting, but Khris Middleton’s shooting slump continued, going 3 of 16 from the field, including missing nine straight at one point. He had 16 points. Eric Bledsoe was just 4-of-16 from the field and missed all six of his three-point attempts.

Malcolm Brogdon was one of the few bright spots, finishing with 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting.

The Bucks have a quick turn-around on Monday, facing the Washington Wizards in a 1 p.m. tip in Washington D.C.

Washington opened its five-game homestand with a 110-103 loss to the Bucks on January 6. Now they’ll close the homestand with a second matchup against the Bucks.