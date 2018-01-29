Colorado men arrested in Shawano shooting

Shawano Police say two Colorado men are in custody after a woman was injured in a shooting Saturday in Shawano.

A 20-year-old Denver Colorado man and a 22-year-old Denver Colorado man were arrested in Middle Village on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Police say the men were both wanted on felony warrants in Colorado.

A firearm, that police was involved in a shooting incident earlier that day was also recovered.

Around 3:30 Saturday morning, Shawano police responded to a shots fired report. Officers arrived at a home found a 31-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. The woman had life threatening injuries, and is still hospitalized, but is expected to recover. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police say they believe the incident was targeted.

