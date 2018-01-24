Company paid $9.6 million for Janesville GM plant

Public records filed this week show Commercial Development Company paid close to $9.6 million for the former General Motors property in Janesville.

The 4.8 million-square-foot defunct auto plant, on an almost 300 acre site, had been shuttered for almost a decade. The property was last listed in city of Janesville tax records, in a 2017 bill issued to General Motors at a “fair market value” of $9.7 million.

Commercial Development Company officials say they plan to demolish the former auto plant complex over the next year to 18 months and redevelop the site.

WCLO