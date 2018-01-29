Concerns if Turner released to Dane County

Convicted child murderer Gerald Turner could move to Madison upon release from prison. The notorious “Halloween Killer” convicted in the brutal 1975 rape and murder of 9-year-old Lisa Ann French in Fond du Lac will be on GPS monitoring, according Grace Knutson with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

“The unit keeps track, and gives us a location point every 30 seconds,” Knutson said during a Monday morning press conference at the Dane County Public Safety Building in Madison.

The 68-year-old Turner spent time in Madison after being paroled in 1998. He’s been back in prison since 2002 after violating parole, but is now due to be released on February 1st.

“It is our understanding that Turner has indicated a desire to return to Madison,” said Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney. The sheriff said his department was “enjoyed an outstanding working relationship” with DOC, in relocating offenders back into the community. “This case however does concern me.”

Late last week, Attorney General Brad Schimel filed a petition to commit Turner to a civil commitment under Chapter 980. Turner will remain in custody until a probable cause hearing can be held in Fond du Lac County.

Mahoney, who was joined by chiefs of police from the Town on Madison, Middleton and Monona, said they felt it was crucial to inform the public of Turner’s plans.