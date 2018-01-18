Dane County missing persons case now a homicide

The search for a missing Sun Prairie man is now a homicide investigation.

The body of 21-year-old Jesse Faber was found Thursday morning in storage locker in Rio. Faber was last seen Monday night and investigators had been searching for him since he was reported missing.

“We always hope for a rescue for a missing individual,” Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney said at a press conference. “However, late Wednesday afternoon, detectives developed evidence at the residence…where Jesse was last seen that led them to believe that foul play was involved.”

It’s believed Faber was shot Tuesday, after a confrontation involving 59-year-old Daniel Lieske of Marshall. Lieske is in custody on charges of homicide and hiding a corpse.

Affiliate WIBA contributed to this report.